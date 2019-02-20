Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed, ID Released For Hillburn Homicide Victim
Politics

It's Time For Disney To Get A Major Gay Character, Maloney Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney.
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney. Photo Credit: @RepSeanMaloney

Is it time for an LGBTQ character starring in a Disney movie? A Hudson Valley Congressman thinks so.

TMZ ran into openly gay Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney on Capitol Hill earlier this week, and asked him about his feelings of the LGBTQ community being represented in a Disney movie.

“I think it’s great if there’s positive LGBT characters on Disney movies and shows and everywhere else,” he said. “We are part of this American family and there’s no reason they shouldn’t be represented.”

The question arose after an online debate cropped up stating that Elsa, the main character in the cult-hit Frozen should have a girlfriend in the sequel that comes out in the fall.

When asked if Disney should take the lead in bringing an LGBT character to a children’s film, Maloney took a moment before offering a definitive answer to TMZ.

“I don’t know. I mean, the answer is yes. They absolutely should. Whether it’s this one (Frozen) or another one, I think you want to put some context around it and have a story that was equal to some of the issues LGBT people face in this country,” he said. “There’s a real story there, absolutely.”

Maloney went on to say that it’s past time that the LGBT community was represented in a children’s movie, noting, “you know who understands this, kids. They understand there’s LGBT characters out there, and they’re some of the least shocked among us out there.”

“It’s past time,” he said. “When you look at the great Disney movies, they’re often about people that feel like outsiders and overcome those challenges and find happiness in this world. That’s been a theme in so many of their movies and that’s a theme LGBT people understand and its a journey the country has been working on to welcome more kinds of people.”

Quoting the movie’s popular song, Maloney added, “So yeah, Disney: let it go. I don’t know about Elsa, but let it go, let it go, let it go.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.