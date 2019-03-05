'I'm Not Going Anywhere, But Won't Run For President,' Hillary Clinton Says

Westchester’s Hillary Clinton won’t mount a third run for president in 2020, but announced that she’s “not going anywhere.”

Clinton, who lives in Chappaqua, stated that she won’t be running, but will “keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” during a News12 interview.

The announcement ends speculation that the former secretary of State and New York senator could take another run at the Oval Office after falling short in 2016 to Donald Trump in the general election and to Barack Obama in 2008 in the Democratic primary race.

Although she won’t be making a run, the former first lady said that she has spoken with several Democratic hopefuls about presidential runs and plans to stay active in politics and in supporting her causes.

'I've told every one of them, don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,' she said. “People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods. We can't take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

Clinton also ruled out running for another elected office, including challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s seat in Albany.

"I don't think so, but I love living in New York and I'm so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state,” she said. “I care deeply about the future of New York and so, again, I'm gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place.

“What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again,” she added. 'We've just gotten so polarized. We've gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.