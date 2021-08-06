Hudson Valley Pol Calls For Removal Of Cuomo As Official Name Of New Tappan Zee Bridge

A New York lawmaker is calling on other elected officials to remove the “Cuomo” official name from the new Tappan Zee Bridge as the governor and his family navigate through a sexual harassment scandal.

Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who represents parts of Rockland County, called on his colleagues in an effort to pass legislation in light of the Attorney General’s report that found Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed at least 11 women, including a New York State Police trooper and other state staffers.

In response, Lawler is seeking to pass legislation that would change the name of the bridge, which is officially named the “Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge,” to remove the governor’s namesake. Most still refer to the bridge as the Tappan Zee Bridge, just as they did with the former TZB, whose official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

“The Attorney General’s report, which unveiled a culture of harassment, abuse, predatory behavior, and retaliation in the Governor’s office, shows that it's clear we as a Legislature need to impeach Andrew Cuomo for his actions," Lawler said.

"But we must also move forward, in a bipartisan fashion, on two critical pieces of legislation that I have introduced this session.”

The proposed legislation would change the official name of the bridge from the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

“I urge each and every one of my colleagues in the Assembly to back this piece of legislation that will remove the stain of Andrew Cuomo's name from the Tappan Zee Bridge,” Lawler said. “No one should have to drive over one of the finest pieces of architecture in our state and be reminded of the unforgivable sins of our Governor.”

In addition to changing the name of the bridge, Lawler has also proper a second bill, which would create “Lindsey’s Law.”

“This bill would establish criminal penalties for retaliation against state employees, something we see is desperately needed after our power-hungry, predatory, vindictive Governor attempted to drag the names of almost a dozen brave women through the mud,” he said.

“It is my sincere hope and belief that our legislative body can put partisan politics aside and advance these two critical pieces of legislation that will set our state on a path forward without the stain of Andrew Cuomo's name and legacy emblazoned everywhere.”

Cuomo has maintained his innocence, despite the scathing details released in the scathing 165-page report by independent investigators, claiming that he did not recall certain instances or downright denying them.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” the governor said this week. “I’m 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire life in public view. This is not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.