Hochul Sees Big Change In Popularity In Brand-New Statewide Poll

Support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is waning on both sides of the aisle amid talks that her predecessor could make a run at her seat, according to a new poll.

The Siena College Research Institute released the results of its latest poll, which found that Hochul’s performance rating is the worst it’s ever been, down nearly 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

“(The rating) is 21 points underwater, after being 11 points underwater last month and just two points underwater at the start of the year,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg stated. “As they have all year, Republicans give her an abysmal job performance rating, while independents also continue to give her a decidedly negative rating.

“Democrats are still positive, 55 percent to 42 percent, although that’s down from 63 percent versus 33 percent last month.”

However, according to the poll, Hochul’s favorability rating remains relatively positive, with 44 percent supporting her latest actions, while 34 percent disapproved, down slightly from last month.

The governor’s overall job performance rating remains negative, with 57 percent disapproving, down from 53 percent in last month’s poll.

Greenberg noted that the top two concerns for those polled - crime and economic issues - Hochul fared even worse.

"On fighting crime, only 24 percent of all voters and 37 percent of Democrats give (Hochul) a positive rating, compared to 69 percent and 58 percent, respectively, who rate her as doing only a 'poor or fair job,’” the pollster said.

“Addressing economic issues, 63 percent of all voters and 48 percent of Democrats give her a negative rating,” Greenberg noted. “On delivering on her pledge to restore trust in government, voters rate Hochul’s performance negatively 29 percent to 65 percent.”

According to the poll, if Hochul is the Democratic nominee for governor in November, 45 percent of voters said they would vote for “someone else,” while 40 percent expressed support to nominate her full time.

“Democrats, however, would elect her to a full term 62 percent (versus) 27 percent, down from 71-20 last month,” Greenberg said. “One bright spot in this month’s numbers for Hochul is her favorability rating, which remains consistent – between 42 percent and 46% percent positive every month since September – and positive.

“Among Democrats, her favorability rating is 60 percent to 16 percent, far better than her primary opponents.”

