Hochul Sees Big Change In Approval, Brand-New Poll Reveals

Gov. Kathy Hochul has seen a big jump in support from New Yorkers since taking over for embattled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a new Marist poll.

In a month and a half since being sworn in as Cuomo’s successor, Hochul has seen an 18 percent increase in her favorability rating, from 31 percent to 49 percent, with 56 percent calling her a “good leader” and more than half (55 percent) rating her favorably.

According to the poll, if the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary were held today, Hochul (44 percent) would be the favorite ahead of Attorney General Letitia James (28 percent), and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (15 percent), who are expected to be the favorites to challenge the incumbent governor.

Of those polled, 13 percent were undecided. Cuomo still garnered some support, with 19 percent of registered Democrats interviewed between Sunday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Marist poll - which can be found here - is the first major poll of New York’s expected gubernatorial race since Hochul took over in Albany for Cuomo. The primary will be held in June 2022.

Among Democrats, Hochul has the highest favorable rating of the four potential Democratic candidates. Hochul, James, and Williams are all more positively than negatively viewed.

Andrew Cuomo is the only one of the four whose rating is upside down: 42 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of the former governor and 53 percent have an unfavorable one.

“Gov. Hochul is doing well among New Yorkers in terms of her performance in office and is the frontrunner among Democrats in her primary prospects for the nomination,” Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion stated. “Andrew Cuomo needs to substantially redefine voters’ perceptions of him if he wants to run for governor again.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.