Hochul Names Congressman From Region To Serve As Lieutenant Governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a new top lieutenant in Albany.

Congressman Antonio Delgado, who represents parts of the Catskills and Hudson Valley, has been tabbed to replace Hochul’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who was arrested last month on bribery and fraud charges.

Delgado, an Afro-Latino, is the first person of color to represent Upstate New York in Congress and a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional caucuses, according to Hochul’s office.

The 19th Congressional District Delgado represents includes portions of Dutchess, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties and parts of Broome, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

“I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader, and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the state," Hochul said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Delgado, who was born and grew up in Schenectady and now lives in northwest Dutchess County, in the Town of Rhinebeck with his family, has represented the 19th District since his election in 2018.

“New Yorkers deserve a lieutenant governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," he said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity.

“The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

Hochul touted Delgado’s work in Congress to assist families, small businesses, and create jobs, citing his ability to work with elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

Delgado is also the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit, and he serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

"We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress,” Hochul stated. "With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."

