Hillary Clinton Still Considering 2020 Presidential Run, New Report Says

Could Hillary Clinton take a third shot at the Oval Office?

Clinton, a longtime Northern Westchester resident in Chappaqua, was asked on the Graham Norton Show over the weekend whether or not she was going to run, to which she replied that she would have to make up her mind “really quickly,” as the 2020 election looms.

The 2016 presidential nominee later told the crowd, “not yet,” when asked if the public should “forget (her) now?”

Clinton later backtracked, saying that she’s “not currently planning” to run, adding again that she would “have to make up (her) mind really quickly, because it’s moving very fast.”

The former presidential hopeful has refused to close the door on potentially entering the 2020 presidential race, previously saying that she “never says never to anything.” She noted that she is “under enormous pressure from many, many many people to think about (running again).”

If she decides to throw her hat into the race, Clinton will face an uphill battle, as the filing deadline for several states has already passed, and other key deadlines are fast approaching.

