Here's Who Won Rockland Village Elections

Residents in Rockland County villages made their way to the polls to vote for local mayors, trustees and local judges on Tuesday.

Elections were uncontested in Grandview View-on-Hudson, Kaser, Montebello, New Square and Upper Nyack.

Results:

Chestnut Ridge

Trustee: Paul Van Alstyne (incumbent) 1,314; Anthony L. Shaut 1,106; Grant Valentine (incumbent) 1,330; Steven J. Wasserman 1,129;

Trustees serve four-year terms with a salary of $6,500.

Hillburn

Mayor: Craig M. Flanagan Jr. (incumbent) 88; Joseph P. Tursi 142;

Trustee: Eleanor J. DeGraw (incumbent) 103; Bernadette A. Tarantino 121;

All positions serve two-year terms. The mayor's salary is $18,000 and the trustees' salary is $8,200.

Pomona

Mayor: Ian Banks 435; Lloyd Ecker 312; Write-ins 231;

Trustee: Ilan Fuchs 431; Susanne Kernan 311; Carol McFarlane 441 ; Joanne Robinson-Filas 321;

All positions serve four-year terms. The mayor's salary is $16,000 and the trustees' salary is $5,750.

