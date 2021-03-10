Here's When Newly Named Investigators Are Expected To Complete Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe

It could be sooner than later that New Yorkers get answers regarding multiple sexual harassment claims as the outside attorneys begin their inducement investigation into the allegations.

In fact, an expert says it could come sometime by late May.

On Monday, March 8, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Joon Kim, a former acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will be the two tasked with leading the investigation.

According to Barry Covert, a legal analyst for WGRZ, Kim, Clark, and their team will have the power to subpoena people, to compel them to sworn testimony, they have the power to subpoena documents.

The investigation into Cuomo will include weekly updates to James’ office, and the probe will look into the claims of at least five women. According to Covert, it may not be long until the investigation is complete.

“So this is a different process than if it were just a normal investigation done by the Attorney General's Office, but this is the process that's specified under the Executive Law,” Covert said.

“My over-under would be about two months that would give them time to perform all their due diligence."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.