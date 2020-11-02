Here's Percentage Of Americans Who Say 2020 Election Day Will Be Most Stressful Of Their Lives

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has taken its toll on the American people, but the majority of Americans believe the worst is yet to come and Election Day could be the most stressful yet.

With tensions mounting across the nation, a new OnePoll survey released a day before Election Day found that 55 percent of Americans believe their most stressful day of the year will be Election Day 2020.

The survey examined the mental health of 2,000 adults, prioritizing their reaction to the COVID pandemic and contentious presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the survey, which was commissioned by Feelmore Labs and Cove also found that 61 percent of Millenials and 58 percent of Generation X respondents were feeling the most anxiety about the election, with approximately one-third of Baby Boomers fretting about politics.

Nearly 60 percent of respondents said that their stress levels have peaked, while two-thirds are ready for 2020 to be over already. Of those polled, 95 percent said that the stressors surrounding 2020 have negatively impacted their physical and mental health.

“While we all experience stress in a multitude of ways, one thing is certain – sustained elevated levels of stress negatively affect our quality of sleep, while better sleep quality has the power to positively impact those same stress levels,” Francois Kress, co-founder and CEO of Feelmore Labs said in a statement. “By reducing stress and unlocking the key to better sleep, we can improve our overall health and wellness.”

