The majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump committed crimes before he took office, according to a brand new Quinnipiac University National Poll released this week.

The poll found that 64 percent of American voters believe that the president committed crimes before heading to the Oval Office, against just 24 percent who believe he’s innocent.

According to the poll, 48 percent of Republicans believe that Trump did not commit crimes before he was president, against 33 percent who do. “Every other listed party, gender, education, age and racial group says by wide margins that Trump committed crimes,” the independent poll found.

However, the poll found that voters are split about whether the commander-in-chief has committed any crimes while he was acting as president.

“A presidential candidate paying money to hide a negative story during a campaign, and not disclosing that payment, is unethical and a crime, 40 percent of voters say. Another 21 percent say it is unethical, but not a crime, and 20 percent say it is not unethical.”

Nearly 60 percent of voters said that Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, but believe officials should do more to investigate “Michael Cohen's claims about President Trump's unethical and illegal behavior.”

"Cloudy and 38. The future of Donald Trump's presidency and the percentage of people who support him mirror the March weather in D.C.," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll said. "The answers to two survey questions deliver a double-barreled gut punch to the honesty question.

“"When two-thirds of voters think you have committed a crime in your past life, and almost half of voters say it's a tossup over whether you committed a crime while in the Oval Office, confidence in your overall integrity is very shaky. Add to that, Michael Cohen, a known liar headed to the big house, has more credibility than the leader of the free world."

The complete results of the Quinnipiac poll can be found here .

