Here's How Hochul Stands Against Primary Field, Brand-New Poll Reveals

With the Democratic primary rapidly approaching, incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to be the runaway favorite, according to a newly released poll.

Five months out of the primary, Hochul has taken a commanding lead of more than 30 points over her closest Democratic candidates in a field that has seen some high-profile names drop out in recent weeks.

According to a brand new Siena College poll, Hochul is enjoying the support of 46 percent of Democrats, compared to just 12 percent for former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 11 percent for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and 6 percent for Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Of those polled, 24 percent of registered New Yorkers voters said they were unsure about who they plan to vote for or chose a different candidate.

New York Attorney General Letitia James had been considered Hochul’s biggest competition before bowing out of the race in December.

Hochul has a big lead in New York City and downstate suburbs, according to pollsters, leading in every demographic outside of the Black vote. She also has the majority of support (65 percent) of upstate voters.

“James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of the Democrats. A potential opponent, de Blasio, is viewed unfavorably by more Democrats than view him favorably,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “With 22 weeks until the primary, it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

“Hochul approaches support from nearly half of Democrats, 46 percent, up from 36 percent last month – before James, who had the support of 18 percent, exited the race. DeBlasio appears to have picked up some James supporters as well, now at 12 percent, up from 6 percent in December.”

The complete results of the Siena College poll can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.