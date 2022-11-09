Contact Us
Harckham Wins Heated State Senate Race Representing Part Of Rockland

Ben Crnic
Read More Stories
Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Lewisboro, has been reelected to a third term representing New York Senate District 40.
After a tight race, New York State Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Lewisboro, emerged victorious and was reelected to represent District 40, which represents much of the region.

Harckham, who ran against and defeated Republican candidate Gina Arena, was originally elected to the seat in 2018 and 2020 and will now serve a third term representing citizens of the district, which encompasses much of Northern Westchester, Putnam County, and parts of Dutchess County, according to Ballotpedia. 

Harckham compiled 64,869 votes (53.3 percent) to 56,937 (46.7 percent) for Arena.

Harckham currently serves as chair of the New York Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and previously also served in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration and the Westchester County Board of Legislators, according to his campaign page. 

“I truly appreciate all of the support I have received during this campaign, and thank all of the voters in Senate District 40 for participating in this important election,” said Harckham. “The confidence and trust that residents have placed in me once again will continue to guide my intentions. These are challenging times, though, and I look forward to being engaged in the hard work necessary to ensure a better future for all.”

The 40th Senate District now includes most of Northern Westchester, as well as parts of Putnam and Dutchess counties. The newly drawn 40th SD will include Northern Westchester, four towns in Putnam, and the town of Stony Point in Rockland County. 

