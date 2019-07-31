Gun Shop Billboard Mocks Ocasio-Cortez, Fellow 'Squad' Members, Stirs Social Media Firestorm

A right-winged gun shop in North Carolina has drawn national attention after targeting four progressive congresswomen - including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - on a billboard.

A new billboard in Murphy, North Carolina from Cherokee Guns depicts the four elected officials with he apocalyptic phrase “The 4 Horsemen Cometh” with the term “cometh” crossed out and replaced with “are Idiots.”

The billboard also reads, “signed, the Deplorables.”

Trump recently targeted the so-called "Squad" of 2007 Yorktown High School grad Ocasio-Cortez and fellow first-year congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and Rashida Tlaib as the progressive members of Congress followed purported racist tweets from the president.

The billboard was funded by Cherokee Guns, which has been a proponent of President Donald Trump on social media, and has drawn the ire of residents in and out of New York.

The House last week voted to condemn Trump's tweets as racist.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Cherokee Guns announced it would be offering “4 Horsemen” bumper stickers “due to overwhelming demand.” The store said the stickers would be given to those who visit the store and say they are voting for Trump in 2020.

“Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump...due to OVERWHELMING demand...you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER...simple...eat a piece of bacon...tell us you're voting for Trump in 2020...then get your limited edition bumper sticker!! (While supplies last!) Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible…sorry..."

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence called the billboard “dangerous,” and cited Trump as being partially responsible for his treatment of the women.

“Disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric from Cherokee Guns in North Carolina,” said the coalition’s Facebook post. “Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are (rising) and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric.”

