Former Cuomo Staffer Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft

A 43-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car after being ordered out of a Lyft in Delaware over the weekend has been identified as one of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's previous staffers.

An argument broke out in the back of the car that Sid Wolf was riding in, and the Lyft driver stopped the car in the middle of the southbound lane on Coast Highway in Delaware, and demanded all six passengers get out around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, July 24, authorities said.

Wolf, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 27-year-old man, who changed lanes to avoid hitting the Lyft vehicle, Delaware State Police said.

The other five passengers were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle. Investigators noted that the roadway was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.

Wolf, a Maryland resident, was remembered by former Gov. Cuomo as a "phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all [New Yorkers."

More than $53,000 had been raised for Wolf's family on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday, July 25.

"Sid always had a smile on his face and was a great husband, father, friend, and neighbor to so many of us," the page reads.

Officials noted that the operator of the Lyft and his vehicle has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

