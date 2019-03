U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida keeps taking aim at New York and ribbing Gov. Andrew Cuomo about how great Florida is with lower taxes and sunny weather.

Now that Florida has surpassed New York as the third largest state, the newly elected Senator recently flexed some muscles on an appearance on Fox News and in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

On Fox News, Scott said he wrote a thank you note to Cuomo saying: "Thank you, Governor Cuomo. Please keep raising taxes."

In his op-ed said "I would like to tell New Yorkers on behalf of the rest of America that our hearts go out to you for your sagging luxury real-estate market. But you did this to yourself, and you can fix it yourself. If you cut taxes and make state and local government efficient, maybe you can compete with Florida again."

Apparently, Cuomo, a Democrat, wasn't amused, and when asked about the op-ed, he pointed the finger at Republicans who supported the 2017 tax-reform plan.

During an appearance on the Capitol Pressroom, Cuomo said: "President Trump and the Republican Senate and the Republican House in one of the most political, self-serving acts, passed a tax bill that penalized New York and benefitted Florida."

But Scott, countered back with "that's nonsense." And went on to say that taxes are so high in New York that even newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mother has moved to Florida because of New York's high taxes.

For years, Cuomo has pushed for a property tax cap that limits yearly increases to 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

And, he has worked to legislate middle-class income-tax cuts.

But it doesn't seem the feud will end soon with Scott on the move to bring more business and residents to his state.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.