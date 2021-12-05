Fired Chris Cuomo Now Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegation Not Connected To Brother, Report Says

CNN was informed of a sexual misconduct allegation against former anchor Chris Cuomo before he was terminated, according to The New York Times.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, lawyer Debra Katz told CNN about the allegation of sexual misconduct by a former "junior colleague" of Cuomo's at a different network, The New York Times reported.

CNN announced on Saturday, Dec. 4, that Cuomo had been terminated effective immediately after the New York Attorney General's Office released new information about his role in advising and helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was being investigated by the attorney general for sexual harassment allegations.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

Katz reportedly said the allegation against Chris Cuomo was unrelated to Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down as governor after the investigation from the state attorney general found that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

The New York Times reported that it was not clear whether the allegation was a factor in the decision by CNN to fire Cuomo.

A spokesperson for Chris Cuomo told The New York Times: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true.”

Read the full report from the New York Times here.

