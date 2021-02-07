Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Extremely Detailed Map Reveals Who Your Community Voted For In 2020 Presidential Race

Kristin Palpini
NYT 2016/2020 election map
NYT 2016/2020 election map Photo Credit: NYT

An interactive, incredibly detailed map of how neighborhoods voted in the 2020 presidential election has been released.

Created by The New York Times, the online map of the U.S. shows which candidate people voted for at the state, county, and precinct levels. The darker the color, the higher the percentage of voters cast ballots in favor of the Republican (red) or Democratic (blue) candidate.

Possibly the best feature of the NYT map is that it provides side-by-side voting information for the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. It is easy to move from one map to the other and see whether a county or precinct flipped its support of Republic and Democratic candidates or put even more support behind the party it backed in 2016.

In Westfield, Massachusetts, for example, the map shows a neighborhood very much divided. Around the Westfield State University part of the city, people heavily voted Republican in 2020 - increasing their GOP presidential support by 15 points. Across the street, support for Democrats increased between 2016 and 2020 by 13 percentage points.

To see what happened in your community and how voting changed between 2016 and 2020, visit the NYT “An Extremely Detailed Map of the 2020 Election” online. 

