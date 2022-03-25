Ex-Trump Aide From Hudson Valley Held In Contempt By Jan. 6 Panel

A top aide for former President Donald Trump who grew up in Northern Westchester and lived in Dutchess County could face charges from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Yorktown native and former Hopewell Junction resident Dan Scavino, Jr., who served as a social media director during the Trump campaign and later worked alongside him in the White House as deputy chief of staff, could face criminal contempt charges for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the committee.

The House select committee is set to meet on Monday, March 28 to determine whether Scavino and former trade and manufacturing director Peter Navarro will be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in the hearings regarding the riot at the Capitol last year.

If the committee opts to move forward, it would move to a vote by the House on whether or not Navarro and Scavino should be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Scavino had been named to testify to the committee alongside Navarro during the first wave of former Trump officials who were called on by the committee, though neither has complied.

Scavino previously tried to go on the offensive, calling his move to delay testifying as a “false and misleading narrative,” but has been largely quiet on the matter otherwise.

Monday’s meeting is set for 7:30 p.m., representing the fourth such gathering for the committee since the hearings on the insurrection began.

In 1992, Scavino was selected as a caddie for Trump's golf party at Briar Hall Country Club (later renamed Trump National Golf Club Westchester).

Other former Trump aides who have been approved for criminal contempt referrals by the committee include former strategist Steve Bannon, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Thus far, the Justice Department has only pursued prosecution against Bannon, who is battling related criminal charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.