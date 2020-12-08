Ex-Cuomo Aide Cites 'Toxic Team Environment,' Saying Staff Is 'Deathly Afraid Of Him'

A former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo put his office on blast over the weekend, calling it “the most toxic team environment,” and claiming that “there’s a whole book of people who have been harmed” in a lengthy social media diatribe.

Lindsey Boylan, a candidate for 2021 Manhattan Borough President, and former Cuomo aide, took to social media over the weekend to make allegations against her former boss in a series of tweets.

“I’ve had many jobs," Boylan wrote in response to a tweet questioning “the worst job” one’s ever had. "Waitressing at Friendly’s as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly.

“If people weren’t deathly afraid fo him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

Boylan went on to take a shot at Cuomo’s staff, who have been alongside him the whole way as New York combats the COVID-19 crisis.

“Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…It’s a whole book of people who have been harmed,” she continued. “Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting.”

The former Cuomo aide said that she tried to repeatedly quit, and is now “unwrapping it” in therapy.

“I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled - fake it til you make it style,” Boylan said. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy.

“I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did,” she added. “I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much.”

Boylan pointed to an incident when Cuomo allegedly dressed down a reporter on the phone while being driven to an event while she was working for his administration between 2015 and 2018.

Boylan was employed at Empire State Development, New York's economic development public-benefit corporation, until March 2018. She then served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo.

“I remember sitting in the back of ‘the car,’ moving ‘The Gov,’ and he was absolutely demolishing someone on the phone,” she stated. “Personally. Cruelly. The person is just taking it.

“It’s a (expletive) famous reporter. No wonder everyone is afraid to speak up,” Boylan added. “That’s when I knew. It will take forever and a mountain to hold this guy accountable. It freaked me out. If a reporter is just going to ‘take it’ from this (expletive), how is anyone ever going to be able to speak out against him?”

Cuomo's office has not released a comment following the Twitter posts.

