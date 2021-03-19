Current Aide Accuses Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

A current employee in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has just become the seventh woman to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo "would ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide" and once gazed down her shirt and commented on a necklace.

At age 33, McGrath is 30 years younger than Cuomo and becomes the first person employed in the governor's office to publically make sexual harassment accusations. Another current aide has accused Cuomo of groping her breast in the Executive Mansion, but has not spoken publically.

McGrath told The Times "that the aide described the encounter in detail to her," and that Cuomo told the aide not to discuss the matter with her.

“He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” McGrath told The Times. “But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.’ ”

McGrath said uncomfortable encounters with Cuomo began shortly after she was hired in 2018, according to The Times.

The allegations by all the women are being investigated by both the New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the State Assembly.

Click here to read The New York Times report.

