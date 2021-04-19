Cuomo’s Favorability, Job Performance Ratings Further Erode, New Poll Reveals

The favorability numbers for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continue to decline as he and his administration continue navigating their way through multiple scandals.

Cuomo continues to garner approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, though his favorability, job performance, and re-elect ratings all continue to drop, according to a new Siena College poll.

According to the poll, Cuomo’s favorability is now 40 percent, down from 43 percent a month ago and 56 percent in February.

However, 51 percent of New Yorkers do not believe he should resign, and slightly more than half believe that Cuomo can continue effectively doing his job.

Sixty percent approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, compared to 32 percent who disapprove.

Of those polled, 44 percent also believe that Cuomo has committed sexual harassment, compared to 22 percent who believe he did not. A total of 34 percent were undecided following claims from at least seven women against the governor.

“Voters to Andrew Cuomo: ‘we’ve got some good news and some bad news.’ On the one hand, his favorability rating is now the lowest it has ever been, with more than 50 percent of voters viewing Cuomo unfavorably for the very first time in a Siena College poll,” Pollster Steven Greenberg stated.

“On the other hand, a majority of voters – including Democrats by two-to-one and a plurality of independents – continue to say that Cuomo should not resign, and a similar majority say he can still effectively do his job as governor.”

Greenberg added that “while the erosion in Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings was not as large in April – falling between six and 10 points – as it was in March – falling between 10 and 19 points – his ratings continue to push further into negative territory.

“Interestingly, since February, on all three measures, there was virtually no movement among Republicans, who already had Cuomo at very low levels,” he noted. “There was significant downward movement by independents and the largest drop was among Democrats.”

Cuomo responded to the poll following a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan on Monday morning.

"I don't know what that means," Cuomo said in response to the poll. "I don't know how people can say that I think you're doing a good job, but the favorability rating goes down. They do these polls all the time, but I don't put too much stock into them.

"We're working very hard on the pandemic, and we've seen New York's success in dealing with COVID, it's inarguable, we went from the highest rate to the lowest," he continued. "Now we're pivoting to rebuilding. I'm going to focus on my job, which is what I've always done. The public's opinion is going to go up and it's going to go down. All you can do is your job and people respect the job you're doing, and there's no more important barometer than that."

