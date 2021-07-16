Cuomo To Be Interviewed In Sexual Harassment Investigation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be in the hot seat over the weekend, as he is expected to be grilled by investigators amid the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him by former female aides.

Cuomo is set to be questioned by outside lawyers in Albany on Saturday, July 17 following allegations by at least eight women who claim that he harassed or acted inappropriately with or around them.

The interview could represent that the four-month investigation into Cuomo is nearing its conclusion, according to The New York Times, though it could still be extended if Cuomo or others need to be re-interviewed or new evidence arises.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly on track to release the findings of her office’s report by the end of the summer.

In March, when the investigation was launched, Cuomo, a former ADA himself, agreed to be cooperative with the investigation. He is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state Assembly, though he has brushed off any calls for him to resign or step away from the office amid the allegations.

In a statement after the news broke of the interview, Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi said that "the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”

While riding high during his work combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo was accused by multiple former aides of wrongdoing, though he has denied any of the allegations.

In the past, Cuomo has apologized “if he made anyone feel uncomfortable,” but not for his actions.

Cuomo previously said that he is looking forward to James’ investigation concluding and the findings released so that he can tell his side of the story.

“I can tell you this … I have tried to be respectful of the process, but at the same time it has been very difficult letting people make accusations and not responding,” he said earlier this year. “And people have only heard one side of the story. I can’t tell you how eager I am to tell my side of the story.

"I used to tell people when I was Attorney General, that something that I learned about as an ADA, they would always say ‘well, I heard this,’ and I’d say ‘until you hear both sides of the story, you haven’t heard anything,’” Cuomo said. “People have heard one side of the story and the time will come (to hear mine).”

Cuomo previously cited “cancel culture” as the reason he is being targeted, and previously said that he will no longer comment on the allegations as he awaits the findings of James’ investigation.

“I’m trying to be respectful of the Assembly process and the AG process,” he said. “Theoretically the way it's supposed to work is the AG, the Assembly say we're doing a review. They then do a review and the review is done privately.

“Here what has happened is the complainants have gone to the press and make their complaint in the press. I have not been able to respond. That's not fair, and it's not right. So, I'm trying to be respectful,” Cuomo added.

“I’m very eager to tell my side of the story, and like any good reporter, or any good lawyer, or any savvy New Yorker, you know that there are always two sides to every story.”

