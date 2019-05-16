Cuomo Throwing Exclusive, Private Party For Ex-Staffers At West Side Penthouse, Report Says

It’s going to be a real classy affair.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hosting an “exclusive, private, super secret, alumni only” soiree.

Page Six reported that the governor is taking ex-staffers to a West Side penthouse for a party. Invitees reportedly “may not bring a friend, spouse, goldfish, headhunter or camera. Guests include fund-raisers, etceteras, maybe even lobbyists, who once called the Gov ‘boss.’

“Not RSVPing will be those unfortunately detained,” author Cindy Adams mused. “Like former aide Joe Percoco, ex Economic Development czar Alain Kaloyeros and anyone else whose graduation may be from pinstripes to prison stripes. Needless to say, due to some unfortunate miscalculation my invite has gone straight to spam.”

