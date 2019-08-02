Cuomo Signs Bill Banning Teachers From Carrying Guns On School Grounds

There will be no armed teachers in New York State schools.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this week that will bar teachers and other school employees from possessing guns on school grounds.

The bill is designed to “limit an educational institution’s ability to authorize any person who is not primarily employed as a school resource officer, law enforcement officer or security guard to carry a firearm on school grounds.”

The legislation also calls for New York State Police to establish regulations that would strengthen existing gun buyback programs and would create new programs for the removal of illegal, unsecured, abandoned or unwanted weapons.

"The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns, and today we're expanding New York's nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children," Cuomo stated. "These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don't fall into dangerous hands.”

According to the governor, “any have suggested that teachers and other school employees should be trained and armed to help deter and prevent future school shootings, even though educators nationwide have disapproved of the idea of carrying guns.”

Cuomo noted that “ introducing guns into schools could create the potential for accidental shootings or other acts of violence. This legislation stipulates that educational institutions can't issue written authorization to carry a gun to any teacher, professor, administrator or another person who is not primarily employed as a school resource officer, law enforcement officer or security guard.”

The bill took effect immediately.

"Senseless and horrific gun violence continues to impact children and families across the nation," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "In New York, we're proud to lead the nation with common-sense gun safety measures to protect New Yorkers. This legislation will prevent teachers from being armed and establishes gun buyback programs to keep firearms off school grounds and ensure the protection of young people. While the federal government turns its back on gun violence and prevention, we're committed to preventing tragedies and saving lives."

Assemblymember Judy Griffin added, "arming teachers with guns can only lead to additional tragedies. While we will always remember the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, this legislation ensures that teachers will never have the burden of choosing between protecting their students or themselves from a violent shooter.

