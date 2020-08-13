Cuomo, Ocasio-Cortez, Clintons Among Democratic National Convention Speakers

Some prominent New York politicians are among the speakers announced for the virtual Democratic National Convention.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Clintons, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are all on the list of speakers scheduled for the convention, which will run from Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20.

Cuomo is scheduled to speak on the first night of the convention along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

This is the second time Cuomo will speak at the convention, having also done so previously in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez, and Schumer are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Hillary Clinton is on tap for Wednesday, Aug. 19, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Barack Obama.

The convention had been scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but had to transition to a virtual setting due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

