Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Cuomo Issues New Denial Of Harassment Allegations In His First In-Person Q&A With Press Of 2021

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Andrew Cuomo at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Monday, April 26 before denying claims of sexual harassment. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vehemently denied any wrongdoing when probed about sexual harassment allegations from reporters after taking questions from the media in person for the first time since late last year.

On Monday, April 26, during a COVID-19 briefing in Syracuse, the first question from reporters directed at Cuomo regarded the allegations that have been made against him, which Cuomo flatly denied repeatedly.

“No,” he said when asked if he had a comment on the matter. “That’s what I said when people suggested … so to put it very simply … No.”

Cuomo was then asked whether he intended to discipline himself or resign following the results of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the allegations from at least seven women accusing him of sexual harassment or unwanted contact.

“I’m denying all of that,” he said. “The report can’t say anything different, because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, the first to accuse the governor of wrongdoing, swiftly took to social media on Monday following Cuomo’s press conference.

“Truly disgusting. This man is full of lies,” she posted. “Unfortunately for him, he does not control the truth and many people would have to ignore a lot of truth and evidence to accept this bulls—t.

“To my women friends who can feel dispirited by the news and the culture, things feel like they will never change until you do,” she said in a follow-up. “Impunity feels like it will reign forever until it doesn’t. I have faith in the long road ahead.”

Debra Katz, an attorney for Charlotte Bennett, another former aide to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, also released a statement critical of the governor on Monday following Cuomo’s media event.

Katz said that Cuomo’s denial “demonstrates a studied ignorance of both his legal obligations and a revisionist history about his own conduct.”

 “Just weeks ago he admitted numerous times to making ‘jokes’ and other inappropriate comments to Ms. Bennett, which are defined as sexual harassment under the very policies he enacted,” she stated.

“Does he really not understand that sexually propositioning a 25-year-old staffer after making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature is illegal?” 

