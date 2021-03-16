Cuomo Impeachment Investigation Will Go Beyond Sexual Harassment Allegations

As the New York State Assembly moves forward with its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, lawmakers are advising that the scope of it will be “very broad” and will expand past just the sexual harassment claims of seven women.

Last week, the Assembly voted to move forward with its investigation, which could lead to the first impeachment trial in New York in over a century.

The investigation is expected to focus on the harassment allegations and the COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and subsequent attempted coverup by his administration. Lawmakers are also expected to look into alleged safety violations stemming from the construction of the new Tappan Zee Bridge and other topics of concern if they arise during the investigation.

On Monday, March 15, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that the state is in the process of hiring an outside law firm to aid them in their investigation into Cuomo, with an official announcement expected later this week, though it remains unclear how the investigation will move forward.

Cuomo will not need to sign off on any contracts, though there is no projection on what this investigation may cost the state.

“It’s not just lawyers, it’s investigators, it’s stenographers, it’s all those things they would need. I’m sure they’ll tell us what the bill is.”

Heastie said that while many are hoping for a quick resolution, the investigation could take some time as the Assembly looks to be thorough and above board.

“There are some members who want an immediate consideration of impeachment,” he said. “But I’d say the overwhelming majority, almost everybody, believes in due process, and that’s why we were able to move forward and have the (Assembly) Judiciary Committee launch an impeachment investigation.”

Cuomo has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing and has refused to resign, repeatedly claiming his innocence while encouraging New Yorkers to wait for the final report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which is conducting an independent probe into the governor.

