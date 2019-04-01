Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Cuomo Gets Big Pay Raise In Special Midnight Resolution By State Legislature

Zak Failla
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Photo Credit: Pat Arnow

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and members of his administration are set to get a pay bump as part of an overnight vote made by state lawmakers early on Monday morning, April 1.

Cuomo’s salary will be raised to $200,000 this year under a midnight resolution approved by the Legislature, an increase from the $179,000 salary governor’s in New York have received for two decades.

The new measures will call for the governor’s salary to increase to $225,000 in 2020 and then to $250,000 in 2021, which would make Cuomo the highest paid governor in the country. The new pay rates were approved at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 1 by the Senate, with the Assembly reportedly approving the measure at approximately 7 a.m. as they finished discussions on the state’s $175 billion budget.

According to reports, fellow lawmakers throughout the state were not pleased to pass the resolution giving Cuomo and Hochul a pay raise as part of the budget. Hochul’s salary is set to rise from $151,000 to $220,000 by Jan. 1, 2021.

“Source says lawmakers are also unhappy because they have been asked to pass a resolution tonight giving (Cuomo) a pay raise as part of a budget,” Charter Communications’ Zack Fink first posted on Twitter.

The pay hikes reportedly will only take effect in 2020 and 2021 if the Legislature passes what is deemed a “timely” state budget, which is in question due to the hour that the measures were passed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

