Politics

Cuomo Files Retirement Paperwork; Here's What His Annual Pension Is Expected To Be

Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Days before his resignation takes effect, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially filed his retirement papers to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension, despite being found complicit by the Attorney General’s Office of sexually harassing at least 11 women.

“The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” a spokesperson for the state comptroller’s office said this week.

Under current state law, neither resignation nor impeachment for Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment would bar the governor from receiving his lifetime pension. Only a felony conviction would force him to forfeit the cash.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10, effective 14 days later, when his Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will officially take over. His pension comes after accumulating 15 years in state service, 11 as governor, and four as the Attorney General.

The retirement is official as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. Cuomo, now 63 years old, could net more than $1 million over the course of the next 20 years under the pension plan, an average of about $50,000 per year.

