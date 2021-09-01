Contact Us
Cuomo Faces New Criminal Probe

Zak Failla
Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's farewell address on Monday, Aug. 23.
Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's farewell address on Monday, Aug. 23. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face a new criminal probe as inquiries into the embattled former lawmaker continue following his ousting from office.

New York’s ethics oversight commission passed a motion requesting Attorney General Letitia James’ office to investigate whether or not Cuomo was illegally leaked information in 2019.

According to reports, the investigation would center on whether the state inspector general’s office failed to find out the identity of an alleged leak that fed information to the governor’s office, and instead “covered up” the matter.

It is unclear whether or not James’ office will move forward with the investigation, which was narrowly approved by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

The Times Union noted that the vote was split between the five members of the oversight committee who were appointed by Cuomo previously, and the eight others who were appointed by other legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle.

