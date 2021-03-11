Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cuomo Denies Woman's Claim He Groped Her At Executive Mansion

Zak Failla
Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news briefing on Wednesday, March 3.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news briefing on Wednesday, March 3. Photo Credit: flickr/New York Governor's Office

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has denied allegations that he groped a woman at the Executive Mansion following reports that he sexually harassed another woman, calling the claims “gut-wrenching.”

This week, new accusations of sexual harassment against the governor were made, with one report alleging that he reached under a staff member’s shirt and fondled her.

According to the Albany Times Union, the woman has not filed a formal complaint with the governor’s office. 

During a Wednesday, March 3 news briefing in which Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately, the staffer reportedly became upset and a female supervisor came to her aid, and the staffer later told her about the alleged incident.

The woman became the sixth to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

In response to the latest claim, Cuomo spoke out and vehemently denied any wrongdoing, again reiterating that he will wait for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report as she investigates the sexual harassment allegations.

“As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this," Cuomo said in a statement. “The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

"I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General's report.”

