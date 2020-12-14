Cuomo Denies Ex-Aide's Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vehemently denied sexual harassment allegations made by a former staff member.

Last week, Lindsey Boylan, a candidate for 2021 Manhattan Borough President, and former Cuomo aide made allegations against her ex-boss, calling his administration “the most toxic team environment.”

Over the weekend, she doubled down, alleging that Cuomo also sexually harassed her for several years while his top aides watched the abuse.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Boylan wrote. "Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

"Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it," Boylan continued. "No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman."

In response, the governor’s, Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard, issued a one-sentence statement to Daily Voice saying “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

Boylan was employed at Empire State Development, New York's economic development public-benefit corporation, from March 2015 until March 2018. She then served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo until October 2018.

According to the New York Post, Boylan resigned from her job with the state due to her conduct in the workplace, where there were reportedly complaints of her “being a bully” who “treats people like children.“

Boylan previously said that she doesn't want to speak publicly about her experiences, though she continues to post about it on social media.

"To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists," Boylan wrote on Twitter on Sunday, Dec .13. "I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues.

"My second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this."

