Cuomo Capable Of 'Mischief' During Two-Week Notice Period, Ex-SDNY Attorney Bharara Warns

A former top federal prosecutor in New York found it curious that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was scheduled to take effect in two weeks, warning of potential “mischief” before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul officially takes over.

Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2009 to 2017, expressed surprise regarding Cuomo’s intention to wait two weeks to resign, stating that he hopes “nothing nefarious” is in the works.

Bharara said that there is no reason that Hochul couldn’t immediately take over following the New York Attorney General’s report that found Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed at least 11 women, including several state staffers.

“I was a little taken aback that he said his resignation is effective in 14 days — and it may be overly cynical on my part — but I believe that Andrew Cuomo was a person of mischief,” Bharara said during an episode of the “Cafe Insider” podcast this week.

“I take him at his word that he intends to resign. Fourteen days is a long time,” he added. “The lieutenant governor has been taking steps to be ready. I don't know why she couldn't take office tomorrow.

"I hope there's nothing nefarious about the 14 days, but it strikes me as too long a period,” he added. “You don't have to give two weeks' notice to resign as governor.”

The comments from Bharara come as the state Assembly Judiciary Committee announced that it will not be moving forward with its impeachment inquiry into the governor.

“I don't know of anyone who thinks there need to be two weeks,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman stated. “And that is sparking concerns from not just from some of his detractors but also candidly, from some who have been close to him over the years.

“They're wondering if what he is trying to do is just wait and see if the climate shifts for some reason in the other direction.”

Cuomo has largely denied any wrongdoing, despite his resignation, though he has promised a smooth transition to Hochul, who officially takes over as governor as of Tuesday, Aug. 24 when his resignation takes effect.

“I’ve spoken to Gov. Cuomo, and thanked him for his service to our state,” she said. “Regarding his decision to step down, I believe it’s appropriate and in the best interest of the state of New York, and while it was not expected, it’s a day for which I am prepared.”

