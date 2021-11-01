Contact Us
COVID-19: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Photo Credit: Official White House Photo/Chandler West

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Psaki, a Connecticut native who is fully vaccinated, grew up in Fairfield County, and graduated from Greenwich High School, said on Sunday, Oct. 31 that she made the decision not to travel with President Joe Biden to Europe after one of her family members tested positive for the virus.

Psaki (pronounced Saki), said she made the decision on Wednesday, Oct. 27, after members of her household tested positive for COVID-19. 

She tested negative for four days, but on Sunday, she revealed she tested positive "out of an abundance of transparency."

"I last saw the President on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and we sat outside more than six feet apart and wore masks," Psaki said. 

The popular press secretary said she has only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled her to continue to work from home. 

"I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the 10-day quarantine following a negative rapid test," she added.

The White House said Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. 

