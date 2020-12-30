Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: US Congressman-Elect Dies From Virus At Age 41

Luke Letlow, 41, is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Ph.D., and two young children. Photo Credit: Twitter/@LukeLetlow
Luke Letlow Photo Credit: LukeLetlow.com

This first congressman or congressman-elect has died from COVID-19.

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, was 41. He was due to be sworn into office on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Letlow has been moved into an intensive care unit after announcing on Friday, Dec. 18 that he had become infected. He died Tuesday night, Dec. 29.

Letlow had served as chief of staff to former Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.). Letlow won a runoff election earlier this month to fill Abraham's seat.

Dozens of lawmakers, as well as White House staff, including. the president and first lady, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Ph.D., and. a 3-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter.

He is not believed to have had any pre-existing conditions, according to reports.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Andrew Bautsch, a representative for Letlow said. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

