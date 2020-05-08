Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Seven Hudson Valley Elected Officials Working Together On Reopening Plan

Elected officials in the Hudson Valley are teaming to come up with the best plan to re-open the region.
Much like the state of New York is working on a regional plan to reopen amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, so too is the Hudson Valley, which has formed a group of high-ranking officials to come up procedures to reopen the economy.

The Hudson Valley Reopening Workgroup held its first meeting on Friday, May 8, as seven officials from seven counties work together to determine the best steps to move forward from the fallout of the virus.

The board is comprised of:

  • Town of Stockport Supervisor Matt Morrell in Columbia County;
  • Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro;
  • Green County Legislature Chair Patrick Linger;
  • Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus;
  • Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell;
  • Sullivan County Manager Joshua Potosek;
  • Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a collaborative approach to protect the health and safety of our region,” the group said in a statement. “Working together with neighboring counties to responsibly and deliberately reopen our local economy is an extension of the work we have been engaged in for months.”

The officials said they were sharing ideas, data, concerns, and discussing what practices have worked best in their counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing to ensure Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia, and Putnam counties come out of COVID-19 stronger and more united,” they stated. “In the coming days, we will work together to produce a set of regional recommendations to responsibly open, which we will share with New York State for consideration.”

