COVID-19: Obama's Martha's Vineyard Birthday Bash To Have Hundreds Of Guests, Sparking Concerns

Former President Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama Photo Credit: Instagram/@BarackObama

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold a party with hundreds of guests to celebrate his 60th birthday amid concerns as the Delta variant continues to spread in the United States.

Axios reported that the event will take place this weekend in Martha's Vineyard. A source reportedly told the outlet that guests will be required to be tested for COVID-19, but they did not specify what proof they would be required to offer.

Axios also reported that the party with 475 guests and around 200 support staff is set to be outdoors and guests are asked to be vaccinated against COVID.

Guests will include director Steven Spielberg, and Pearl Jam is scheduled to play at the event, reported Axios, citing a source.

Provincetown, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, which is near where the party is being held, recently saw hundreds of breakthrough cases of COVID following July 4th gatherings. This led to a change in guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated people wearing masks indoors in public settings.

A White House spokesperson told Axios that President Joe Biden is not able to attend the Obama birthday event. The spokesperson did not tell the news outlet whether there are any public health concerns about the party.

