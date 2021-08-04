COVID-19: Obama 'Significantly' Scales Back Martha's Vineyard 60th Birthday Bash Guest List

Former President Barack Obama has significantly scaled back his 60th birthday party scheduled to take place in Martha's Vineyard this weekend.

The New York Times reported that a spokeswoman for Obama said due to the spread of the Delta variant, the former president and first lady have decided to make the change. Now, the party will only include close friends and family.

Axios previously reported that 475 guests and around 200 support staff were set to attend the party on Saturday, Aug. 7. It was set to be outdoors, and guests were asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Times reported that many of the guests who had been invited were already traveling to Martha's Vineyard, and others were scheduling the COVID-19 tests required for entry.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod said when the party was planned, the situation had been different, and that the Obamas responded to the changing circumstances.

