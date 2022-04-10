COVID-19: NYC Mayor Tests Positive After Waking Up With Symptoms

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is infected with COVID-19.

Adams, age 61, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, April 10, after he woke up with a raspy voice, according to the mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy.

Levy said Adams is not experiencing any other symptoms.

Adams is in isolation and will cancel all public events for the rest of the week, according to the announcement.

Levy said the mayor will also begin taking anti-viral medications offered to residents of New York City for free, and he encouraged other New Yorkers who are eligible to take the medication as well.

Adams is the latest well-known political figure to test positive in the last few days, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Valerie Biden, the sister of the president.

