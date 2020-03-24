COVID-19: 'My Husband Has Coronavirus,' Ex-Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Says

United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced that her husband tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Klobuchar, who dropped her Democratic presidential campaign earlier this month and threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday morning, March 24 that her family received word of her husband John’s positive test on March 23, and he has been placed in isolation.

“I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus. We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning,” she posted in a statement online. “While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing.

"We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

Klobuchar said that her husband began feeling sick when she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington D.C., and he initially suspected it was just a cold. He quarantined as a precaution and stopped going to his teaching job in Baltimore.

John Klobuchar’s temperature remained high, he got a severe cough and began coughing up blood. He was later checked into a hospital in Virginia for a host of symptoms, including low oxygen levels. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen, but not a ventilator.

“While this is his story and not mine, I wanted to let my colleagues and constituents know that since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test,” the senator said. “As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard.”

Klobuchar’s announcement came a day after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) announced he tested COVID-19 positive, prompting other senators, including former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R-Utah), to self-quarantine as a precaution.

