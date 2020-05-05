COVID-19: 'I Have Fully Recovered,' Skoufis Says, Announcing He's No Longer In Self-Isolation

State Sen. James Skoufis has self-resolved and is out of self-isolation after contracting novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Skoufis, a first-term Democrat who represents much of Orange County and parts of Ulster, and Rockland counties, isolated himself and is was recovering at his home in Cornwall, he announced last week.

"I am relieved and happy to report that I have fully recovered and, as of today, am able to release from self-isolation," Skoufis wrote in an email. "It has been 14 days since I began showing Coronavirus symptoms, including fever, headaches, shaking chills, and exhaustion.

“The past two weeks are the sickest I have ever felt and serve as a reminder that no matter one’s age or underlying health, COVID-19 is a virus that ought to be taken with the utmost seriousness.“

Skoufis praised his wife, family, and others that helped take care of him while he was suffering symptoms of the virus.

“I am, first and foremost, thankful to my wife, Hillary, for her care,” he said. “Family members, especially those who act as caregivers, suffer from emotional turmoil and face a severe risk of contraction while taking care of loved ones.

“Hillary remains healthy and well while working from home. I also want to express gratitude to my doctor at Cornerstone Family Healthcare who represents the finest of the organization.”

Skoufis said that now that he is healthy, he’s ready to get back to work, and that he appreciates the support his family has gotten following his positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

“Crises like the one we are living in bring out the best in most people. To that end, I’ll be forever grateful for the outpouring of support that Hillary and I received from our neighbors, friends, and constituents over the past two weeks,” he said. “The messages, cards, well wishes, and generosity served to keep our spirits up, particularly during those times that challenged our optimism.

“I look forward to seeing everyone in the near future. In the meantime, please continue to take care and reach out to my office if you need anything. We have lots of work to do, and I’m ready as ever to do it."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.