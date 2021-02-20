COVID-19: Here's Why You Won't See Any New Episodes Of Cuomo Brothers' Show On CNN

The Cuomo brothers' show has been canceled at CNN.

The cable news giant announced this week that it is reinstating a prohibition on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appearing on “Prime Time with Chris Cuomo,” which will prevent the latter from interviewing his brother as the governor navigates a COVID-19 nursing home scandal.

Last year during the beginning of the pandemic, the governor was a constant guest on his brother’s program, discussing the COVID-19 outbreak, with the playful bantering between the two helping to boost ratings for CNN.

Cuomo appeared on his brother’s show nine times between March 19 and June 24 last year.

However, with the older Cuomo having his feet raked over the coals for underreporting and attempting to cover up the number of virus-related deaths in New York nursing homes, CNN decided to pull the plug on having Chris Cuomo cover his brother or his handling of the pandemic.

Cuomo and New York will continue to be covered by other CNN programs, where the governor has come under fire in recent weeks from other hosts such as Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper.

“The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest,” CNN announced in a statement.

“As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.