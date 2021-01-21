COVID-19: Here's How Many NYers Think Worst Of Pandemic Is To Come, Plan On Getting Vaccinated

A majority of New Yorkers believe that the worst is yet to come from the COVID-19 pandemic, while most plan on getting vaccinated as the virus continues to surge across the country.

In a newly released Siena College poll, 55 percent of New Yorkers said that the worst of the pandemic is still to come, rather than it being closer to over, versus 31 percent who believe that with the vaccination the state is sooner to be on the other side of the mountain.

“While 31 percent of New Yorkers think the worst of the pandemic is over, 55 percent say the worst is yet to come,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Unlike some issues that divide New Yorkers by partisanship, geography, or race, this question doesn’t.

“A majority of between 50 percent and 61 percent of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters, downstaters, Black, Latino, and white voters all think the worst of the pandemic is still in front of us,” he added.

“In fact, a majority of every demographic group says the worst is still to come, with the exception of voters under 35 – only a plurality – and conservatives, a plurality of whom think the worst is over.

The poll also found that 7 percent of New Yorkers have already been vaccinated, and among those who have not, 69 percent say they plan to get vaccinated when they are eligible or able to get an appointment, while 27 percent of those polled do not intend to get the vaccine.

“New York – like the country – has a long way to go on getting people vaccinated for COVID-19, with only seven percent saying they’ve received the vaccine,” Greenberg said. “More than two-thirds of those who’ve not yet been vaccinated say they plan to but about one-quarter of New Yorkers say they don’t plan on getting the vaccine, including about one-third of Republicans, independents, voters under 35, and Black and Latino voters.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.