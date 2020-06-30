COVID-19: Cuomo Says Trump Should Tell The Truth, Sign Executive Order On Wearing Masks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking President Donald Trump to set an example by wearing a mask and to sign an executive order that Americans wear face coverings when in public and unable to social distance amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“To the president, I say today, if you want to help stop COVID-19, then they should start telling the people of this country the truth,” Cuomo said in a news conference in Manhattan on Monday, June 29. “And the truth starts with how large a problem this is and how real a threat COVID is.

“It's the leadership to stand up and tell the American people, ‘look at the increase across the country, look at what's happening to this country vis-a-vis the other countries, look how it's hurt the economy, it is a real threat.’”

Cuomo noted that Trump doesn’t have to pass legislation, he can simply sign an executive order mandating that masks be worn.

“How we're at this point as a nation and we still haven't done the simple, easy, minimal step of saying you must wear a mask when you're in public?” Cuomo questioned. “The president doesn't have to pass a piece of legislation, doesn't have to call the Congress, just sign an executive order saying 'wear a mask.' "

Cuomo noted that New York made face coverings mandatory months ago, while some states, including California, either have no such mandate, or have only done so in recent weeks as 32 states continue to see spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“All the political nonsense we heard, now they're doing a 180 and you have the same states now wearing masks,” Cuomo said. “Let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order.

“Then let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on it because we know it works. We've proven that it works in the State of New York.”

