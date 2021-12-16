COVID-19: County Exec In Hudson Valley Hits Back At False Report He Tested Positive

One of the Hudson Valley’s top elected officials had harsh words for Democrats who allegedly spread misinformation about him contracting COVID-19.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who has been outspoken about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate, fired back after the Dutchess Democratic Committee posted a rumor on social media that he had the virus.

“Rumor has it that Molinaro has Covid. We will keep you posted,” wrote the Dutchess County Democratic Committee’s account on Facebook Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 that was later deleted.

“Molinaro’s father died from Covid. He really should be ashamed for his position on masking,” the hoax went on, turning cruel with a reference to his father’s very real death due to the virus.

The account also targeted Molinaro’s stance on the mask mandate.

“The real reason?” they posted. “He wants to be a Republican Congressman and cutting the County health department by 15 (percent) in the middle of the pandemic didn't kill enough people. Marjorie Taylor Greene looks on with envy.”

However, Molinaro clarified that he has not tested positive, mentioning his father’s April 2020 COVID-related death in a social media post of his own.

“I'm reminded every day of my father's death and wish only the fullest recovery to anyone who contracts the virus,” he stated. “I did not, but, if and when I do, I will follow all protocols.”

The Democratic Committee later issued a mea culpa, apologizing for posting the false information.

"We received phone calls from several people reporting what they supposedly heard on the radio this morning," they wrote. "We believed them."

“They were wrong and we can only hope they misunderstood what they heard. But we were wrong to post.”

