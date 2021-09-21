County Executive In Hudson Valley To Run For Congress

One of the Hudson Valley's top elected officials is throwing his hat in the ring as he takes a run at a seat in Congress.

Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has filed to be a candidate in the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District, challenging incumbent first-term Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado.

The district includes parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills, including portions of Dutchess, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties and parts of Broome, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

Over the weekend, Molinaro, a three-term County Executive in Dutchess, signed a Statement of Candidacy and filed it with the Federal Election Commission to make it official.

Delgado first won his Congressional seat in 2019, with his term set to expire in January 2023.

Molinaro, who reportedly mulled another gubernatorial run in 2022, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 as the Republican nominee against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Before taking over as county executive, Molinaro served on the Village of Tivoli Board of Trustees at the age of 18 and became the youngest mayor in the country a year later in 1995. He was re-elected as mayor five times.

Molinaro is expected to be joined by supporters, elected officials, and community leaders at Kesicke Farm on Middle Road in Rhinebeck at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 to officially announce his candidacy in the 19th District.

