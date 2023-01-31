Bye George: Embattled NY Rep Santos Stepping Down 'Temporarily' From Committee Assignments

Just weeks after being appointed to two House committees, beleaguered New York Congressman George Santos is stepping down from those assignments amid investigations into his personal and campaign finances, according to multiple reports.

The news of Santos' decision was first reported on Twitter by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News late Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Santos told colleagues earlier in the morning that he would recuse himself “temporarily” from seats on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and the Small Business Committee until “things get settled,” according to The Hill.

“And then he asked that we all support him when everything settles down for him to serve on committees,” The Hill quoted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as saying.

Tuesday’s revelation comes one day after the freshman Republican lawmaker, who represents the 3rd District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens, met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, NBC News reports.

With his seat on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, Santos had jurisdiction over several federal agencies, including NASA and National Science Foundation.

The committee also has authority over research and development at the Department of Energy, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the National Weather Service.

Santos has found himself embroiled in controversy since admitting that he lied about much of his background in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, including where he previously worked and went to school.

Since being sworn into office on Saturday, Jan. 7, Santos has seen House Democrats file a complaint against him with the House Ethics Committee demanding an investigation into his financial disclosure reports.

A nonprofit group has also filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses and hiding the sources of his campaign donations.

Santos is also facing investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A recent Siena College poll found that among New York’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign. A strong plurality of Republicans, 49 percent, also said he should step down. Just 17 percent of voters think he should remain in office.

