Brand-New Poll Sheds Light On NY Gubernatorial Race Between Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin

With a little over three months until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Zeldin, 53 to 39 percent, according to a new Siena College poll.

Among their parties, Hochul garnered support from 81 percent of Democrats while 84 percent of Republicans backed Zeldin.

However, pollsters found that independents slightly favored Zeldin, 44 to 42 percent.

“Hochul dominates in New York City, leading by nearly 50 points, while Zeldin has slim three-point leads both upstate and in the downstate suburbs,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenburg.

“The gender gap is wide, as men are evenly divided, and women favor Hochul 59 to 33 percent. While white and Latino voters favor Hochul by six and eight points, respectively, Black voters support Hochul 78 to 8 percent," he said.

Researchers said Hochul continues to be more well known and liked than Zeldin, but her favorability rating has not topped 46 percent.

A former lieutenant governor and the state’s first female governor, Hochul is seeking her first full term in office after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Zeldin represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island. He is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Zeldin’s name recognition certainly got a boost from his primary victory and for now both being the focus of Republican energy and the target of Democrats,” Greenburg said.

“Fourteen weeks is a long time in politics, and we know most voters don’t really begin to focus on elections till after Labor Day. Still, Hochul has an early – but certainly not insurmountable – lead.”

Election Day will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

