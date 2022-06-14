Brand-New Poll Sheds Light On Most Likely Matchup For NY Governor’s Seat

If Republicans in New York break their 16-year dry spell at the governor’s mansion, it will most likely be with Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a fresh Emerson College poll.

He garnered 34 percent support among likely Republican primary voters in the poll.

Zeldin, an officer in the US Army Reserve, represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island. He is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

His closest competitor, former Westchester County executive and sports radio host Rob Astorino, followed with 16 percent support, according to the poll.

Businessman Harry Wilson, who worked at the US Treasury Department during the Obama administration, had 15 percent support. He was followed by Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, at 13 percent.

Of the likely Republican voters who took part in the poll, 22 percent are still undecided.

“﻿Zeldin’s support in the primary is strongest among suburban voters,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College polling.

“Zeldin has 39 percent support among suburban Republican primary voters, whereas Giuliani is strongest with city voters with 25 percent support. Among rural voters, Zeldin leads with 29 percent followed by Wilson with 23 percent.”

Whoever clinches the Republican nomination will likely face off against incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, who remains the clear frontrunner with 57 percent support among Democrats, according to the poll.

Hochul is seeking her first full term as governor after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

She was previously elected lieutenant governor in 2014 and 2018.

Hochul’s closest Democratic competitor is Congressman Tom Suozzi with 17 percent support, followed by former New York City councilman Jumaane Williams at 6 percent.

Twenty percent of Democrats who responded to the poll remain undecided.

“While Hochul holds a majority support among all voters over 30, the governor’s support is weakest among 18 to 29 year-old Democratic primary voters,” Kimball said.

“Twenty-nine percent plan to support her in the primary.”

The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 28. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

